Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,794 shares during the quarter. Baxter International makes up approximately 1.5% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 1.60% of Baxter International worth $655,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 9,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $80.20. 11,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.31.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

