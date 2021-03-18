Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stock Position Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Baxter International worth $24,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Baxter International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,046,000 after buying an additional 401,586 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,874,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,249,000 after buying an additional 266,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Baxter International by 16.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 823,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after buying an additional 114,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $329,199,000 after buying an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,430,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $355,504,000 after buying an additional 61,090 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX stock opened at $79.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.31.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.