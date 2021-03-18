Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.31.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX stock opened at $79.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.