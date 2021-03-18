Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.31.
BAX stock opened at $79.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.