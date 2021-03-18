Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 30,348 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,348 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,887,770. The company has a market cap of $342.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

