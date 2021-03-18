Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 4,799 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $42,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.37. The company had a trading volume of 39,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,711. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $255.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

