Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $16.97 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,906. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.24. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $76.91.

