Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $23.19 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,533 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $23,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,956 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,276,000 after purchasing an additional 286,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $115.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,131. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.