Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $8.55 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $237.81. The stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,756. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $240.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.94.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.