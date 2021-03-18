Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,591 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSEP. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

NYSEARCA:PSEP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.53. 586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,394. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38.

