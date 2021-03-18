Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 163.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,076 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for about 1.8% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of CrowdStrike worth $26,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 388,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 707,522 shares of company stock valued at $149,594,030. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.24.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $10.76 on Thursday, hitting $197.27. 127,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,748. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.76 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

