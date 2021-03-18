Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after acquiring an additional 933,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,877,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,072,000 after purchasing an additional 267,138 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,769,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,067,000 after purchasing an additional 543,541 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.50. The stock had a trading volume of 86,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,793. The company has a market cap of $422.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.98. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

