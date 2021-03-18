Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 6,078 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,895. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $38.22.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.