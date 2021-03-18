Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 92,745 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 191.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,745 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,361,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,321 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,905,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,637 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 112,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,321. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

