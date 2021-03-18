Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.14. The stock had a trading volume of 25,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,384. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.49 and a 200-day moving average of $244.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

