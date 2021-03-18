Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,205 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 511,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,291,789. The firm has a market cap of $215.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

