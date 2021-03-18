Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 79,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $5.79 on Thursday, hitting $316.11. 2,227,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,848,402. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $338.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.80.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

