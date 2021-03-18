Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,330,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.30. 901,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,117,123. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

