Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,595. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

