Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,634 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,494,000 after acquiring an additional 139,743 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,724,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,087,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,340,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 116,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,889,000 after acquiring an additional 57,537 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.52. 594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,969. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $131.88 and a 1 year high of $262.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.09.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.