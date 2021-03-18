Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.58). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of -6.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average is $73.92. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

