Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) fell 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.57 and last traded at $88.86. 1,118,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,130,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.24. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.32.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

