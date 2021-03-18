Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Stake Lifted by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 154,347 shares during the period. Beazer Homes USA accounts for approximately 3.0% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Towle & Co. owned 4.81% of Beazer Homes USA worth $22,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 52,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 19.9% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 11.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,746. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $663.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 13.03.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

