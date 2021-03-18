Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $41,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $239.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.81 and its 200-day moving average is $242.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 87.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.