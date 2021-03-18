Beetle Coin (BEET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $770,719.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 36.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $289,028.01 and $770,719.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 258,826,748 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.