Beldex Achieves Market Cap of $77.11 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $77.11 million and $24,101.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0787 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

