Bella Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $113.08 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $113.08 million and $37.55 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol token can now be purchased for $3.97 or 0.00006843 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 44% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00051198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.20 or 0.00628146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00068780 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025133 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00034374 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

