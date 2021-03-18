Bellway’s (BLWYF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway stock remained flat at $$45.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. Bellway has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $45.60.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.