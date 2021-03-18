Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,717 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,610,000 after purchasing an additional 371,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $11,776,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

