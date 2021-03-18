Beowulf Reaches Market Cap of $11.55 Million (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $11.55 million and $815.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beowulf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Beowulf has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.09 or 0.00452108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00061640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00129974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00058317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.44 or 0.00648538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00076387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

