Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Down 9.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) were down 9.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $49.47 and last traded at $49.89. Approximately 1,702,728 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,164,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.87.

Specifically, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 8,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $546,618.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,005,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $12,511,335.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 673,126 shares of company stock worth $38,549,672.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

