Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will post sales of $90.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.90 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $92.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $357.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.10 million to $377.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $362.75 million, with estimates ranging from $357.30 million to $368.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 210.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $24.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

