Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Kathleen Scarlett Sells 1,078 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,338. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Best Buy by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Best Buy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

