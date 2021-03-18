Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BYND. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.89.

NASDAQ:BYND traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.88. The stock had a trading volume of 123,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,096. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.74 and a 200 day moving average of $149.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.04 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,164,835.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,247 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,784,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 91.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,216,000 after buying an additional 353,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $28,656,000. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

