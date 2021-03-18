Bezant (BZNT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.25 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bezant has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $219,949.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bezant has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00050947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.28 or 0.00631581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00068660 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00025278 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Bezant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

