B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of B&G Foods worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $12,063,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 569.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 313,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after acquiring an additional 298,936 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,948,000 after acquiring an additional 159,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 381,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 159,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $32.23 on Thursday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

BGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.