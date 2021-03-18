BidiPass (BDP) Market Cap Achieves $374,906.39

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. BidiPass has a total market cap of $374,906.39 and approximately $2,578.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00051250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.41 or 0.00628270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068336 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00025027 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00034044 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

