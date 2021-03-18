Big Data Protocol (BDP) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $96.63 million and $14.97 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Data Protocol token can now be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00005196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00051255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.07 or 0.00628202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025080 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00034514 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Token Profile

Big Data Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 tokens. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data token”

Big Data Protocol Token Trading

