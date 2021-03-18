Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Stake Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.25% of Big Lots worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Big Lots by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $71.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

