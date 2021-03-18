Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price Down 8.3% Following Insider Selling

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $143.06 and last traded at $144.33. Approximately 1,554,943 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,528,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.43.

Specifically, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total value of $321,275.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,511.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,536 shares of company stock worth $27,332,625 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.87.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion and a PE ratio of -281.92.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

