Binance Coin (BNB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.69 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion and approximately $2.69 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $265.95 or 0.00486929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00154000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00060921 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.40 or 0.00683651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00081451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00011298 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.