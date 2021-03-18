BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Up 14.7%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s stock price shot up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.22. 2,996,933 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 433% from the average session volume of 562,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.02.

BIO-key International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

