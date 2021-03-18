Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Get Biodesix alerts:

NASDAQ BDSX opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.33. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Equities analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,550,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,357,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.