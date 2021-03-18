Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) dropped 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.53 and last traded at $71.35. Approximately 904,553 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 631,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.19.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average is $80.66.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

