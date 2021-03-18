Bioventus (BVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BVS opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $19.51.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

There is no company description available for Bioventus Inc

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.