BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

In related news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,352,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 36.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $700,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

