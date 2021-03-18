Bird.Money (BIRD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.44 Million

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Bird.Money token can now be purchased for $200.27 or 0.00361565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bird.Money has a market cap of $17.44 million and $2.28 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded up 45.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00053277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.95 or 0.00664300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00072068 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026342 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00035509 BTC.

Bird.Money Profile

Bird.Money (BIRD) is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,087 tokens. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money

Bird.Money Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bird.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bird.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

