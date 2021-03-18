Bit-Z Token (BZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.48 Million

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Bit-Z Token token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bit-Z Token has traded 116% higher against the US dollar. Bit-Z Token has a total market capitalization of $26.48 million and $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00053352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00013549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.34 or 0.00659847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00071807 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026247 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00035493 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Profile

BZ is a token. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 tokens. Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bit-Z Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official website is www.bitz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Bit-Z Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bit-Z Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bit-Z Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

