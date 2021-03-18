Bitcloud 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $81.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $414,513.03 and $81.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 105.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,680.53 or 1.02948375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00013611 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $221.70 or 0.00402665 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.33 or 0.00296648 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.93 or 0.00795410 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00083056 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001919 BTC.

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,041,254 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

