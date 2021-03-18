Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Tops $1.65

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00002857 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $28.61 million and approximately $126.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000084 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.