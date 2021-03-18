Bitcoin Incognito Price Tops $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $114,675.67 and $40.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

